Data retention policy
Data is only retained for as long as necessary to provide you the services, for the purposes set out in the Status Calendar terms of service and privacy policy, or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Status Calendar will remove data when requested by a customer, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Status Calendar from your workspace. Send your request to support@statuscal.com, and it will be manually processed within 30 days of receiving the request.
Data storage policy
Data is stored securely using AWS.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no