Pave runs on Google Cloud Platform, and customer data is stored in Google data centers in the United States. The Slack bot token is encrypted with Google Cloud KMS (AES-256) before it is written to Pave's database, and it is decrypted only when a notification is sent. All data in Pave's databases and cloud storage is encrypted at rest with AES-256, and data in transit is encrypted with TLS 1.2 or higher. Slack notifications are delivered through Courier, a notification delivery provider, which receives the token, the recipient's email address, and the notification content in order to deliver each message. Courier is listed as a Pave subprocessor at