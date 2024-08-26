Data retention policy
The Pave Slack app stores one piece of data from Slack: the bot access token issued when a customer admin connects their Slack workspace. Pave does not store Slack user IDs, workspace IDs, channel data, or message content from Slack. Pave also keeps a record of each notification it sends to Slack (for example, "a candidate viewed their offer letter"), which is content generated by Pave. Pave retains the token and these notification records as long as needed to provide Pave's products and as required by law, and deletes them on the customer's request. Daily database backups are retained for 30 days and then deleted automatically.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a customer's agreement ends, Pave returns or deletes the customer's data, at the customer's choice. Pave deletes data using Google Cloud deletion functions and removes its access to the deleted data within 30 days. Copies in database backups are purged automatically when the 30-day backup retention period ends. To remove the Slack connection at any time, the customer can uninstall the Pave app from their Slack workspace, which revokes the token on Slack's side, and email support@pave.com to have Pave delete the stored token.
Data storage policy
Pave runs on Google Cloud Platform, and customer data is stored in Google data centers in the United States. The Slack bot token is encrypted with Google Cloud KMS (AES-256) before it is written to Pave's database, and it is decrypted only when a notification is sent. All data in Pave's databases and cloud storage is encrypted at rest with AES-256, and data in transit is encrypted with TLS 1.2 or higher. Slack notifications are delivered through Courier, a notification delivery provider, which receives the token, the recipient's email address, and the notification content in order to deliver each message. Courier is listed as a Pave subprocessor at https://trust.pave.com.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on GCP
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no