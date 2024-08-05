Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Different types of data are retained for different amounts of time in accordance with Wiz’s data retention policy. For the most up to date policy information, always refer to the Wiz documentation: https://docs.wiz.io/wiz-docs/docs/data-retention

Data archiving and removal policy If a paid subscription ends or is terminated, Wiz retains customer data stored in the Wiz database in a limited-function account for 90 days to enable the subscriber to extract the data. After the 90-day retention period ends, Wiz disables the account and deletes the customer data. Once deleted, data may reside in Wiz's backups for up to 180 days.

Data storage policy Wiz’s backend environment is hosted in AWS. All data stored at Wiz is AES-encrypted, following industry standards, in motion and at rest.

Data hosting details Wiz provides customers with the option to host their Wiz tenant in various jurisdictions. Wiz currently offers data hosting in, among others, the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE and Israel.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.wiz.io/legal/sub-processor-list

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Amazon Bedrock and Azure OpenAI

LLM retention settings Data is stored for 90 days

LLM data tenancy policy Wiz AI features are powered by private instances of GenAI-as-a service providers that run in Wiz's backend,