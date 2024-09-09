EntraBot simplifies managing your EntraID environment directly from Slack. Retrieve detailed user profiles, audit group memberships, and compare group details—all without leaving your workspace. Streamline your workflow and enhance collaboration with intuitive, on-demand insights.Key Benefits::memo: Quick Insights: Instantly access comprehensive user and group information. :busts_in_silhouette:Seamless Searches: Easily locate users and groups using simple queries. :arrows_counterclockwise:Effortless Comparisons: Compare memberships to troubleshoot and validate group configurations.Empower your team with EntraBot—the indispensable Slack companion for efficient EntraID management in the digital workplace.
Cloud Depot EntraBot will be able to view:
Cloud Depot EntraBot will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data archiving and removal policy
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data storage policy
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data center location(s)
United States, United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosting
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Data subject requests are handled in accordance with Cloud Depot's Privacy Policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy-policy) wherein individuals can submit a data subject request to privacy@cloud-depot.io which is a monitored and ticket-managed mailbox
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)