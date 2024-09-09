Meet EC2Info, your ultimate companion for effortless management of EC2 instances, right from your Slack workspace! Seamlessly gather vital information with just a few keystrokes. Search across multiple AWS accounts and regions with a single command. EC2Info streamlines your workflow, empowering you to monitor and troubleshoot your AWS infrastructure without leaving the comfort of Slack. Say goodbye to tedious navigation and hello to efficiency with EC2Info – the essential tool for AWS professionals.
Cloud Depot EC2Info will be able to view:
Cloud Depot EC2Info will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data archiving and removal policy
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data storage policy
Cloud Depot processes and stores data in accordance with its internally documented data retention and information security policies. Note that logs are retained for 1 year maximum and other types of data such as customer transactions, support and other business information is kept as needed or required by regulations/legal requirements. Application and customer data is stored in MS Azure or other third-party processors as indicated and updated from time to time on the Cloud Depot privacy policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy). Data is not archived to any third parties (offline storage, data-archive service providers, etc.) Cloud Depot uses MS Azure to store non-identifiable application data, customer-usage data, and other service providers to manage customer account information. Removal of the data from MS Azure is automated in the case of log retention (1 year) as well as other usage data; other data is kept as required by legal/business purposes such as transaction history, support case history, etc. (legal basis for processing and right to retain).
Data center location(s)
United States, United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Data subject requests are handled in accordance with Cloud Depot's Privacy Policy (https://www.cloud-depot.io/privacy-policy) wherein individuals can submit a data subject request to privacy@cloud-depot.io which is a monitored and ticket-managed mailbox.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)