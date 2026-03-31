Data deletion request procedure

Users have two ways to request data deletion: 1. Self-service: Users can delete their account directly from the Bugzy portal. Once initiated, the account enters a 30-day cooling period, after which all associated data is permanently deleted from our systems. 2. Email request: Users can email support@bugzy.io to request data deletion. Bugzy verifies the request and removes all associated data, including project-related information, in accordance with our data policy. Requests are processed within 30 days of verification.