WRITER is the enterprise AI agent platform, built to execute and scale on-brand, compliant work across marketing and sales. Teams delegate complex processes to agents that run securely across their data and tools and deliver polished campaign assets, pitch decks, account research, and more in minutes. WRITER encodes your organizational intelligence directly in every output — playbooks that codify how your best people work, standards that differentiate your brand, and approved knowledge that drives accuracy — so execution scales consistently across personas, channels, and regions. Built for high-stakes, regulated environments, WRITER gives IT everything they need to be on board from day one — from enterprise-grade Palmyra LLMs to built-in governance tools. The Slack connector for WRITER lets users search messages, files, and channels, fetch conversation history, view reminders, manage bookmarks and threads, and send or schedule messages, enabling WRITER to surface insights and collaborate within Slack workspaces. WRITER connector use case examples include: Project context

Summarize the context from a thread or a channel to catch up and understand the status of the project. Always-on enablement

WRITER pulls product, messaging, or competitive questions in Slack, retrieves answers from connected knowledge sources, and delivers immediate guidance or updated enablement material back in Slack. Automated canvas updates

WRITER routinely pulls data from connected systems and updates Slack canvases with the latest account information, project status, or enablement content, ensuring teams always have current, actionable documentation where they work. Please note that your use of WRITER is subject to our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and Acceptable Use Policy and that while we strive to make output content as reliable as possible, we can’t guarantee that responses will be completely accurate. AI can make mistakes - please make sure monitor and verify results, including evaluating the accuracy of any output.