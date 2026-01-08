Data retention policy
We will only retain your information for as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. This includes the purposes of our legitimate business interests and satisfying our legal, contractual, or reporting requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.
Data storage policy
We implement various technical and organizational measures to protect your information from being accidentally or unlawfully accessed, destroyed, lost, misused, changed or damaged. However, no method of transmission over the Internet is ever fully secure or error-free. Please keep this in mind when providing any information to us.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Palmyra Fin 32k, Palmyra Med, Palmyra Med 32k, Palmyra X 004, Palmyra Creative
LLM retention settings
we don't store any customer data in our models nor do we use any customer data (including prompts or outputs) to train our models.
LLM data tenancy policy
that is up to the end customer, as we offer both single and multi-tenancy options
LLM data residency policy
customer data/llms are hosted in DCs located in the United States