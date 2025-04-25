Data retention policy
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. Data retention, archiving, and deletion practices adhere to business requirements, applicable laws, and regulations. For core Arphie workflows, some data is retained after sessions as necessary for fundamental operations. Data security and privacy policies, including retention practices, are reviewed and updated annually to ensure ongoing compliance and effectiveness.
Data archiving and removal policy
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. These practices adhere to business requirements, applicable laws, and regulations. The company can delete data upon written request from the customer. Additionally, Arphie has documented policies and procedures for the return or disposal of information processed on behalf of customers throughout the contract lifecycle. A backup and recovery policy is also in place to ensure data protection and availability.
Data storage policy
Arphie maintains a standard data retention and deletion policy as part of its SOC 2 compliance. Data can be deleted upon written request by the customer. A backup and recovery policy is in place to ensure data protection. Data retention, archiving, and deletion practices adhere to business requirements and applicable laws and regulations.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Models from OpenAI and Anthropic
LLM retention settings
Arphie has enterprise Zero Data Retention (ZDR) agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic.
LLM data tenancy policy
Information used by Arphie's LLM calls are strictly siloed between organizations.
LLM data residency policy
Data is stored and processed in the US.