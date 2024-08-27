Qwilr Proposal Software

Data retention policy
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Qwilr allows customers to delete their data as and when they deem appropriate. After a customer terminates their agreement with Qwilr, we retain their data for 30 days before deletion. Qwilr removes personal data from its database and repositories in line with GDPR data removal requirements.
Data storage policy
Qwilr assigns all customer data our highest data classification, and in line with our Data Storage Policy encrypts all data at rest using AES-256. Data is removed within 30 days of the account data being terminated. DSAR requests or requests for further information can be sent to privacy@qwilr.com.
Data center location(s)
Australia
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no