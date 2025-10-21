Data retention policy
We are committed to protecting your personal information as a top priority. When using the Smart Translate application, your data will be kept strictly confidential throughout the use of the service. We respect your right to control your personal information and ensure that you can request to delete all data at any time or when uninstalling the Smart Translate application. To make this request, please contact our support team directly.
Data archiving and removal policy
PNH Smart Translate provides all users with the ability to request deletion of personal data by sending a request to our support address. We are committed to processing these requests quickly and efficiently, ensuring that your right to control your information is absolutely respected in all cases.
Data storage policy
Smart Translate. All data Our system uses TLS/SSL with "A" rating certification from Qualys SSL Labs, demonstrating compliance with the highest security standards in Perfect Forward Secrecy to ensure absolute safety for I'm sorry information.
Data center location(s)
Japan
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no