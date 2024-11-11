Sparkles App

Data retention policy

## Data Retention Policy ### Purpose This policy outlines the data retention practices for Sparkles, a Slack app that retrieves and stores user information and user messages from Slack's API endpoint. The policy aims to ensure compliance with data protection regulations, maintain data integrity, and protect user privacy while meeting the app's operational needs. ## Data Collection and Storage ### User Information Collected Sparkles collects and stores the following user information from Slack's user API endpoint: - User ID - Full name - Display name - Email address - Profile picture URL - Time zone - User status (active/away) - Team ID ### Storage Method User data is stored in an encrypted database hosted on the cloud. Access to this database is restricted to authorized personnel only. ## Retention Period ### Active Users For active Slack workspace users, Sparkles will retain their information for the duration of their active status within the Slack workspace, plus an additional 30 days. ### Inactive Users For users who become inactive or are removed from the Slack workspace, Sparkles will retain their information for 90 days from the date of inactivity or removal. ### Workspace Uninstallation If Sparkles is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, all user data associated with that workspace will be retained for 30 days before being permanently deleted. ## Data Updates and Accuracy Sparkles will update user information every 7 days by re-querying Slack's user API endpoint. This ensures that the stored data remains accurate and up-to-date. ## Data Deletion ### Automatic Deletion User data will be automatically deleted after the specified retention periods have elapsed. The deletion process will run daily to remove any data that has exceeded its retention period. ### Manual Deletion Users can request the deletion of their data at any time by contacting [support email]. Such requests will be processed within 30 days of receipt. ## Data Access and Security - Access to user data is restricted to authorized personnel only. - All data transmissions are encrypted using industry-standard protocols. - Regular security audits are conducted to ensure the integrity and safety of stored data. ## Compliance with Slack Platform Policies This data retention policy complies with Slack's platform policies and terms of service. Sparkles will not retain or use Slack user data for any purpose other than providing its intended functionality within the Slack workspace. ## Policy Review and Updates This data retention policy will be reviewed annually and updated as necessary to reflect changes in legal requirements, business practices, or app functionality. ## Contact Information For questions or concerns regarding this data retention policy, please contact: Data Protection Officer Email: data@cidre.us Address: 8528 Crystal Cove Loop, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Last updated: 11/11/2024 By implementing this data retention policy, Cidre, LLC aims to balance the need for data utility with user privacy and regulatory compliance, ensuring responsible handling of Slack user information.