Data retention policy
Payment Information: Stored as necessary by Stripe, in compliance with its privacy policies.
Usage Logs: Retained for up to 14 days in analytics to improve the service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Skipper will comply with communication from its users requesting to their personal data removed.
Data storage policy
Skipper stores all sensitive information like name, email address, etc. in an encrypted format.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5
LLM retention settings
Skipper does not store any customer usage data, independent of AI usage.
LLM data tenancy policy
Skipper leverages Anthropic's API to conduct its services.
LLM data residency policy
Skipper does not store any information collected from its AI usage.