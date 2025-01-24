Copado Plan

Data retention policy
Each user may manually delete its chat history at any time. Chat data is retained only as long as needed for the purposes of providing the Services, with users having the ability to delete chat history. We delete all stored user data including user workspace/user configuration secrets and installation secrets when user uninstalls our application.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers may have an obligation to maintain certain chat history if subject to internal archival requirements or legal holds. Data backups, such as workspace data, may be retained longer than original data for security and business continuity. Backups will be purged in accordance with Copado's standard backup and data retention policies and procedures.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Data storage policy
The Slack API integration with Copado integrates with Copado AI Platform, which is powered by Anthropic in Copado's Google Cloud Platform. Anthropic has a zero data retention policy and does not store any chat data as all processing takes place within Copado's Google Cloud Platform infrastructure.
Please see our privacy policy at: https://www.copado.com/legal/privacy
Data hosting details
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment. This setup simplifies data governance includes enhanced privacy features, including data anonymization and masking techniques designed to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) is not exposed.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude 3
LLM retention settings
Each user may go in and elect to delete its chat history at any time. Copado has a Zero Data Retention policy with Anthropic via the API through Google VertexAI so Anthropic is not receiving any customer data.
LLM data tenancy policy
Copado uses Claude 3 on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, which enables Customers to keep their prompts and any documents they upload within the secure boundaries of their existing Copado cloud environment.
LLM data residency policy
Google Cloud’s VertexAI, including the Anthropic Model, is regionally hosted in Google Cloud Platform either in the European Union or the United States and shall be based on the geographic location of Customer’s other Copado Services.