Easy Polls: The Ultimate Polls & Surveys Tool for Slack Teams Boost team engagement and streamline feedback collection with Easy Polls – the premier polls and surveys app designed exclusively for Slack. Elevate your team’s decision-making process, foster collaboration, and create a dynamic workspace with just a few clicks. Why Choose Easy Polls? Polls & Surveys Directly in Slack: Collect responses seamlessly from where your team communicates the most. No external tools, no distractions – just effortless engagement. Intuitive & Fast Setup: Launch polls in seconds with simple slash commands. No tech skills required! Enhance Team Culture: Create fun, interactive polls to connect with your team, whether remote, in-office, or hybrid. How It Works Type /easypolls in Slack to begin. Follow the prompts to customize your poll or survey. Watch responses roll in – real-time insights at your fingertips. Key Features That Make Us Stand Out Comprehensive Polling Options

- Multiple Question Types: Single-select, multi-select, short answer, ranked choice, and scale rating. - Customizable Templates: Use pre-built templates or create your own for faster setup. - Anonymous Polls: Encourage honest feedback on sensitive topics. Advanced Survey Capabilities - Multi-Step Surveys: Break down surveys into stages for detailed insights. - Conditional Logic: Dynamically adjust questions based on previous answers. - Exportable Results: Download responses in CSV format for further analysis. Automation & Scheduling - Recurring Polls: Schedule weekly or monthly polls to track trends over time. - Automated Reminders: Boost participation with timely Slack notifications. Enhanced Team Collaboration - Private or Public Distribution: Share polls in channels or via direct messages. - Collaborative Editing: Work with teammates to refine polls and surveys. - Interactive Slack Experience: Foster team bonding through engaging polls. Why Teams Love Easy Polls - Free Plan for Small Teams: Create up to 100 responses per month without spending a dime. - Scalable for Larger Teams: Upgrade for unlimited responses and advanced analytics. - Real-Time Notifications: Stay updated with live results and reminders.

Affordable Pricing: Bring team engagement to the forefront without breaking the bank. Use Cases for Easy Polls - Team Decision-Making: Quickly decide on meeting times, project priorities, or team activities. - Employee Feedback: Conduct surveys on job satisfaction, workplace improvements, and more. - Event Planning: Get input on team-building events, holiday parties, and celebrations. - Customer Feedback: Use Slack-integrated surveys to collect client or user insights. Getting Started is Simple - Install Easy Polls from the Slack Marketplace. - Use the /easypolls command to launch your first poll. - Enjoy seamless feedback collection and analysis. Noteworthy Features Recap - Three Question Types: Single-select, short answer, star rating. - Recurring Polls: Set it and forget it with automated scheduling. - Anonymous Polls: Ensure unbiased, honest responses. - Hidden Results: Keep results private until you’re ready to share. - CSV Export: Analyze data outside of Slack with ease. - Real-Time Updates: Instant notifications and reminders. Slash Commands for Instant Action - Slash commands make it easy to interact with Easy Polls. Simply type `/easypolls followed by your question and options to get started. Example: /easypolls "What's your favorite team activity?" "Virtual game night" "Lunch and learn" "Trivia contest" "Coffee chat" Join The League of Teams Using Easy Polls Whether you’re a small startup or a large enterprise, Easy Polls is the ultimate tool to enhance team communication and decision-making. Start free today and unlock the potential of streamlined feedback within Slack. Transform the way your team collaborates – Try Easy Polls now!