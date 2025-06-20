The Workleap Agent is a chief of staff for every manager, and it works where you already do. It knows your team: engagement, feedback, goals, reviews, recognition, 1:1s, plus whatever you connect, from your calendar to the Slack channels you're in. Message it and it comes back with the work already started. Things managers ask it every week:

• Clear my Thursday afternoon. Move the 1:1s to slots that work for everyone, cancel what can wait, and share the agendas for what's left

• What did I commit to in this week's meetings, and is any of it still open in Jira/Linear/Asana

• Prepare performance review material for everyone in my team from what they shipped this quarter: GitHub, Jira, Figma, Slack and our 1:1 notes

• Before my 1:1 with a rep: what came up on their Gong calls this week, and which HubSpot deals moved Works with your Workleap account.