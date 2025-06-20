Workleap AI

Data retention policy
Data may be retained for the duration of the subscription to Workleap, or for legitimate business purposes. After the termination of a subscription, data may be retained for up to 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Once data reaches the end of its retention period, it is destroyed according to documented procedures. Customers can request earlier data deletion, which is processed within 30 days.
Data storage policy
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Customer data is logically segregated by organization with strict access controls. No customer data is used for model training or shared across organizations.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Azure OpenAI GPT 4o; Azure OpenAI GPT 4o-mini
LLM retention settings
LLM does not retain data; interactions in chats/conversations are ephemeral.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each organization's data is processed ensuring logical separation, maintaining tenant-isolation with enterprise-grade security controls.
LLM data residency policy
All AI/LLM-driven data processing happens within secure US data centers. Customer data remains in the same geographic region throughout processing.