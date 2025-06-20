Workleap AI makes sense of your people data across engagement, performance, and the real conversations happening in Slack; helping leaders see the full story and act with confidence. With Workleap AI you can stop writing reviews from memory and stop guessing why engagement dropped—just ask the assistant directly from within Slack and get answers based on what actually happened across your workspace and tools. :warning: AI-generated responses may occasionally be inaccurate; always verify important decisions yourself or with your HR team