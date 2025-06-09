Peerbound is an AI-powered customer-proof platform that helps GTM teams find, create, and deliver vetted proof—such as quotes, reviews, and stories—in seconds. Add @Peerbound to any Slack channel to get alerts when new quotes are captured, or ask for what you need to receive curated, ready-to-use proof on demand. Disclaimer: Peerbound uses generative AI to surface customer proof in Slack. AI outputs may be inaccurate or incomplete. Always review outputs before sharing with customers and avoid including sensitive information in prompts. Peerbound only accesses channels it’s added to and does not use Slack data to train any LLM.