Data retention policy
Peerbound retains messages sent to the Peerbound Slack app for quality assurance and analysis. This data is stored in AWS and is encrypted in transit and at rest.
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
If a customer ceases to be a Peerbound customer, or upon request from a customer to support@peerbound.com, we will delete all data, include Slack data within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Peerbound stores Slack message data and tokens in our AWS cloud. All data is encrypted at rest. Access to our cloud infrastructure is restricted to required members of the Peerbound engineering team.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI's GPT models
LLM retention settings
OpenAI retains API abuse monitoring logs (which may include prompts and responses) for up to 30 days to detect and prevent misuse. Application state is only stored where necessary to fulfill a request.
LLM data tenancy policy
Slack data sent to the OpenAI API is processed in a multi-tenant model and is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying models.
LLM data residency policy
All customer content is stored and processed on OpenAI’s US-based infrastructure.