Data retention policy
We store and maintain OAuth access tokens, refresh tokens, access token expiry, client user IDs, and reports generated using CMDR encrypted in our database indefinitely. We also collect application data relevant to our product features. This includes reports, history, and system information. Additionally, log data is collected for 30 days and then deleted. Personal data is only stored for the purposes of authenticating users and providing access to CMDR and is subject to User Data Subject Access Rights.
Data archiving and removal policy
As a user of our platform, you have certain rights regarding your personal data under applicable data protection laws. These rights include:
Right to Erasure
You have the right to request the deletion of your personal data when it is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected, or if you withdraw your consent.
Data storage policy
2. How We Use your Data
We use this data to:
Authenticate users and provide access to CMDR.
Monitor usage patterns and improve our services.
Provide functionality within the CMDR application.
Comply with legal obligations.
3. Data
When you use CMDR, our servers automatically record information sent from your browser. Data may include information such as your computer's Internet Protocol (IP) address, browser type, machine model, activity you engage in on our pages, the referring URL, and access times and dates. We also store application data relevant to your usage of CMDR including: reports, history, and events. We use this information to monitor, analyze, use of, and administer CMDR, and to better tailor CMDR to your needs.
We store all data indefinitely subject to User Data Subject Access Rights.
Data hosting details
Google Cloud Platform
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no