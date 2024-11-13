CMDR is an AI-enhanced incident management platform, focused on improving incident response workflows across industries. With CMDR, your team can seamlessly manage, track, and document incidents without leaving Slack. The Problem CMDR Solves: Incident response often involves fragmented tools, scattered communications, and manual processes that delay resolution. CMDR consolidates incident workflows, tracking, and reporting inside Slack, ensuring fast, organized, and effective responses to critical issues. With CMDR, your team can: * Initiate incident workflows with simple slash commands like /cmdr start to create an incident channel and begin response coordination.

* Track incident progress with /cmdr stop to officially close an incident, marking the end of the response.

* Coordinate paging and escalation using /cmdr page to notify key stakeholders directly from Slack.

* Generate reports and summaries with /cmdr report , including options to export in JSON, text, or PDF.

* Stay organized by managing tags with /cmdr tag commands to categorize incidents.

* Connect with Zoom using /cmdr connect_zoom for real-time incident meetings.

* Run training exercises with /cmdr exercise , helping your team stay prepared for critical incidents.

* Get Help using /cmdr help for documentation on these commands. Key Benefits: * Faster incident response times by consolidating tools in Slack.

* Automated workflows for consistent, repeatable incident management.

* Reporting and summaries to support post-incident reviews and compliance.