Data retention policy

We adhere to the principles of purpose limitation and data minimisation. Therefore, we only store your personal data for as long as it is necessary to achieve the purposes mentioned here or as long as the many storage periods required by law. After discontinuation of the respective purpose or expiry of these deadlines, the corresponding data will be blocked or deleted in accordance with the statutory provisions. Our legal basis for the deletion or blocking of personal data is Art. 5 (1) b) GDPR and Art. 5 (1) c) GDPR. Your rights of access, rectification, cancellation, limitation of processing, data portability and to withdraw consent We will provide access to your personal data stored by us at any time. If you wish, you will receive it in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format. We will be happy to correct, edit, limit, or delete your personal data at your request, provided that no statutory storage requirements are in conflict, or forward them to another responsible office. If your personal data stored with us has been processed incorrectly, out-of-date, or unlawfully, you can restrict its processing by us. Finally, you may change or revoke your consent to the processing of your personal information at any time with future effect. To contact us for any of these concerns, please email us at privacy@kissflow.com. Our legal basis for the disclosure, correction, deletion, limitation of processing and data transmission is the respective request of the data subject. You have the right to complain about the improper processing of your personal data (such as collection, storage, modification, transfer, deletion, etc.) by emailing us at privacy@kissflow.com. If you wish to close your kissflow account, Your data will be deleted after 90 days.