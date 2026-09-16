Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Postiz retains Customer Data only for as long as the customer maintains an active account and the Slack integration remains connected. For the Slack integration specifically, we store the bot OAuth access token, the workspace (team) ID, the bot's display name and avatar URL, and the channel ID and name the customer selects as the destination for each scheduled post. We do not read or store Slack message history, channel membership, or workspace member data. Scheduled post content is authored by the customer inside Postiz and is retained as part of their content calendar until the customer deletes the post or their account. Published-message identifiers (message timestamp and permalink) are kept so the customer can view and open their published posts from Postiz.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer Data is removed when the customer disconnects the Slack channel from Postiz, deletes their account, or requests deletion by contacting support. Disconnecting a Slack channel removes the stored access token and all channel-related settings, and Postiz stops making any API calls to that workspace. When a customer deletes their account, the account and all associated organization data (including connected integrations, tokens, scheduled and published posts, and media) are removed from active use immediately, personal identifiers are irreversibly scrubbed, and remaining records are purged from our systems within 30 days. Uninstalling the app from a Slack workspace revokes the token on Slack's side and any subsequent API call from Postiz fails, at which point the integration is marked as disconnected. Customers can also delete individual posts at any time, which removes them from our database.

Data storage policy Customer Data is stored in a PostgreSQL database hosted on our cloud provider, encrypted at rest and accessible only over TLS. Slack access tokens are stored in the database and are never exposed to the browser or to third parties; they are used exclusively server-side to call the Slack API on the customer's behalf. Media files (images attached to posts and the bot avatar) are stored in Cloudflare R2 object storage. Access to production infrastructure is restricted to authorized Postiz engineers using role-based access controls and audited credentials. All data in transit between Postiz, Slack, and our storage providers is encrypted with TLS 1.2 or higher. We follow the principle of least privilege and request only the Slack scopes required to list channels and publish messages.

Data hosting company Railway, Cloudflare

App/service has sub-processors no