Steep retains Customer Data for as long as you have an active subscription with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain data for longer if doing so is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Data archiving and removal policy

Access: You can request more information about the data we hold about you and request a copy. You can also access certain data directly by logging into your account. Rectification: If you believe any data we hold about you is incorrect or incomplete, you can request that we correct or supplement it. You can also correct some information directly in your account. Erasure: You can request that we erase some or all of your data from our systems. Reach out to legal@steep.app. Portability: You can ask for a copy of your data in a machine-readable format, or request that we transmit it to another provider where technically feasible. Objection: You can contact us to object to further use or disclosure of your data for certain purposes. Restriction of Processing: You can ask us to restrict further processing of your data.