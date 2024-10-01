Kindred Minds

Data retention policy
We retain only certain outputs generated by LLMs (e.g., conversation summaries, feedback analysis) to support features within the app. These outputs are stored indefinitely unless there is an explicit request to delete the data by the account owner . We do not store any user inputs beyond what's necessary to generate and display outputs and we do not store or index Slack data aside from metadata such as user, channel, and message identifiers.
We store audio and video recordings for 7 days and delete transcripts immediately after processing.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data that is eligible for removal (e.g., LLM-generated outputs stored in our system) can be deleted upon request by the account owner. Additionally, if an account owner requests full deletion of its data, we process that request promptly and ensure permanent deletion from our storage systems.
Data storage policy
All data stored by our bot for Slack (e.g., LLM-generated summaries or insights) is encrypted at rest and in transit. We use Render for secure infrastructure. Stored data is scoped per Slack workspace, and access is restricted using workspace-level OAuth tokens. We do not store raw Slack messages or user inputs, and we do not share or sell any stored data. We do not train the LLMs with Slack data.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
ChatGPT, Claude
LLM retention settings
We retain the outputs of certain LLM API requests—such as summaries, feedback analysis, or conversation insights—in order to support specific product features. Please review OpenAI and Anthropic's privacy policies for further details.
LLM data tenancy policy
Input provided to our bot is sent to OpenAI and Anthropic for processing via their respective APIs, which handle requests independently and do not co-mingle data between customers. We do not store or mix data across tenants.
LLM data residency policy
We leverage third-party LLM APIs (OpenAI and Anthropic) for processing user input. Both services currently process data in the United States. As such, data sent to these APIs may be transferred to and stored temporarily on servers in the U.S.