Date of latest pen test
2025-06-03
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google, Okta, Microsoft
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
privacy@getbreakout.ai
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
CRMs like: Hubspot, Salesforce.
Calendar: Cal.com
Sentry: Error monitoring