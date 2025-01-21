Data retention policy
Maybe Solutions Ltd maintain Customer Data for the duration on the contract, deleted data may be held for a maximum of thirty (30) days, after which it will be deleted.,
Data archiving and removal policy
Maybe Solutions Ltd will delete the Customer Data within thirty (30) days of the contract termination.
Data storage policy
Maybe Solution Ltd stores data is securely housed in state-of-the-art UK data centers, ensuring compliance with local regulations and industry standards such as GDPR.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
GCP Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Your AI provides customisable retention settings to give organisations precise control over data lifecycle management while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.
LLM data tenancy policy
Your AI for Slack ensures secure, compliant data handling through a robust data tenancy policy designed to protect your organisation's information
LLM data residency policy
Your AI for Slack complies with strict data residency standards by ensuring all data is exclusively stored and processed in UK-based data centres.