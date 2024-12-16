Bring your team closer with secretFriend on Slack. Foster workplace connections through anonymous kindness, fun messages, and engaging team-building games.FEATURES
:dart: Easy Game Setup: Start a new game with a simple command.
:incoming_envelope: Anonymous Messaging: Send thoughtful, anonymous messages during the game.
:tada: Fun Game Reveal: Guess who your secretFriend was at the end.
:arrows_counterclockwise: Remote & Hybrid Friendly: Perfect for remote, hybrid, or in-office teams.WHY secretFriend?
Secret Friend builds connection through meaningful engagement by fostering an environment of kindness, appreciation, and team bonding. It encourages positive interactions, breaks down team silos, and helps coworkers feel valued and supported.HOW TO GET STARTED
1 - Click Add to Slack
and install the app.
2 - Use /secret-friend-start to create a game.
3 - Enter the event name and duration, then click Start.
4 - Invite coworkers using the "Invite" button in the channel message.
5 - Participants click Join Game
to enter.
6 - Start the game when everyone has joined!Have Questions?
Contact us today :arrow_right: mert@manymini.app