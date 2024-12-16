secretFriend

Data deletion request procedure

Our procedure for handling data deletion requests is as follows: Users can request data deletion by sending an email to mert@manymini.app Upon receiving the request, we acknowledge it within 7 days. All user-related data is securely deleted from our systems within 30 days of receiving the request. The user will receive a confirmation email once the data deletion process is complete. We ensure that any sub-processors involved in handling user data are informed and comply with the deletion request within the same timeframe."