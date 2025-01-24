BeThere is an internal event management solution designed to simplify event organization and participation within companies. With native integration with Slack and Google Calendar, it centralizes invitation management, streamlines event registration, and strengthens team cohesion — all without the need for additional tools. The Slack integration allows you to publish events, register or unregister with a single click, respond to polls, and view the list of participants directly within Slack, making event participation effortless and engaging.