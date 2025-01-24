Data retention policy
Personal data is retained for 1 year and securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer needed.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request access, modification, or deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@be-there.co
Data storage policy
Our Data Storage Policy ensures that all data is securely stored, protected, and managed in compliance with industry standards and applicable regulations (such as GDPR and CCPA).
Data hosting company
VERCEL
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no