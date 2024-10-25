Data retention policy
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope.
The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Data archiving and removal policy
Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing minimized storage duration and scope. The detailed policy is available at https://trust.heymarvin.com/.
Data storage policy
Marvin's Data Storage Policy prioritizes security and compliance:
Encryption: Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.3/1.2).
Access Control: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) restricts access to authorized data only.
Isolation: Tenant data is logically separated.
Retention: Aligns with contracts; secure deletion within 7 days of termination.
Backup: Regular encrypted backups with recovery options.
Compliance: Meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, etc.
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany
Data hosting details
We use AWS Cloud to store data.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Marvin retains customer data only for the duration specified in our customer agreement. We follow a strict data retention policy to ensure data is not kept longer than necessary. Our policy aligns with relevant regulations and best practices, emphasizing
LLM data tenancy policy
Customer data is logically isolated using team-based IDs to ensure strict data separation
LLM data residency policy
All data is processed and stored in AWS data centres, ensuring compliance with data localization requirements