Data retention policy
PlanningPoker.live retains customer data for as long as the service is actively used. There is no automatic data deletion (yet!) upon account inactivity. Users can request the deletion of their data at any time, and the platform will comply promptly with such requests. The open-source nature of the app ensures full transparency in how data is handled.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is not automatically archived or removed after service termination (yet!). Instead, data removal is performed upon explicit user request. This manual process ensures users have full control over their data. The open-source nature of PlanningPoker.live provides additional confidence in how data is managed and deleted.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored securely on systems compliant with data protection laws. PlanningPoker.live emphasizes robust measures to protect data against unauthorized access while maintaining legal compliance during data processing.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Hosted on Firebase with a serverless architecture
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no