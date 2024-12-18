Never miss a beat with notifications from Jira, JSM, and Confluence appsStay updated on key changes and insights from your favorite Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Confluence apps without leaving Slack. Notifier by Appfire is a free ChatOps integration that alerts your team in real time.:fire: With Notifier by Appfire, your team can::mega: Receive real-time updates and alerts directly in Slack to keep work moving.:computer: Work smarter, not harder with notifications sent directly to users or specific channels.:speech_balloon: Centralize notifications to bridge the gap between platforms and stay aligned.:wrench: How it works: Once integrated with a compatible Jira, JSM, or Confluence app, Notifier by Appfire sends valuable insights, actionable updates, and key alerts — like inventory warnings or project status changes — straight to Slack. One Slack workspace can be integrated with multiple apps. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and designed to keep your team informed and efficient.
Notifier by Appfire will be able to view:
Notifier by Appfire will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our app. After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Customers can request removal of their data at any time via securityrequest@appfire.com.
Data archiving and removal policy
After uninstalling the app or removing the token, your data is deleted.
Additional requests can be made to securityrequest@appfire.com.
Data storage policy
All data sent to Appfire is transmitted over HTTPS. We store only the minimum data necessary for our application to function.
Please visit the Appfire Trust Center at https://trust.appfire.com/ for any questions.
Customers can request data deletion at any time by contacting securityrequest@appfire.com.
Additionally, all data is automatically deleted when the app is uninstalled from Slack or when the token related to the app is revoked
HIPAA compliant
yes
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)