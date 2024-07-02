TrueClicks

Data retention policy
We will not process or store any Personal Data that we do not need. We store Personal Data for as long as we need it unless we are legally obliged to retain the Personal Data for a longer period.
Data archiving and removal policy
We retain Personal Data only for as long as it is necessary to provide our services, comply with legal obligations, or resolve disputes. Once data is no longer required, it is securely deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
All Personal Data we process is stored on secure servers located within the European Union (EU) that ensure an adequate level of data protection under GDPR. Data is protected through industry-standard security measures, including encryption in transit and at rest, access controls, and regular monitoring. Where we use trusted third-party service providers (Microsoft Azure), they are contractually bound to process data in compliance with GDPR and only on our instructions. We do not transfer Personal Data outside of the EU/EEA unless appropriate safeguards are in place, such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs).
Data center location(s)
Netherlands
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no