Promptless

Data archiving and removal policy
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Opus 5.5, Sonnet 5.5 on AWS Bedrock
LLM retention settings
AWS Bedrock does not retain prompts or completions by default - data is processed transiently.
LLM data tenancy policy
We use AWS Bedrock, which operates in a single-tenant model where customer data is isolated and not shared across accounts. Prompts and responses are not used to train foundation models.
LLM data residency policy
Data processed through AWS Bedrock resides in us-east-2.