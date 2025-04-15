Quadratic Voting

Data retention policy
QV will retain Customer Data for the duration of the customer's active usage of the app, when the app is uninstalled from the workspace all the data is uninstalled automatically.
Data archiving and removal policy
QV will remove data when a user uninstalled the app from their workspace. If they want to access the data prior to deletion they can contact me via email.
Data storage policy
QV stores data in a standard RDS database. All stored data is anonymous, consisting only of Slack-provided identifiers that cannot be linked to specific individuals outside of the Slack platform. No sensitive personal information is collected or stored.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Google Cloud SQL
Data hosting company
Google
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no