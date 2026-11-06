DatAds is a creative analytics platform for performance marketers and agencies. With the DatAds app, Blink AI, the AI analyst inside DatAds, shares its findings with your team in Slack. Ask Blink AI in DatAds, for example "Post our top 3 creatives from last week to #performance", and the DatAds app posts the result to the channel you name. What you can share:

:chart_with_upwards_trend: Top creatives: each ad with its thumbnail, name and key numbers like ROAS, purchases and spend

:memo: Performance summaries: what changed in your ad accounts and why, with the details in a thread

:link: A link on every post that opens the chat in DatAds How it works:

1. Connect Slack under AI › Connectors in DatAds.

2. Ask Blink AI to post to a channel. Public channels work right away; add the DatAds app to a private channel to post there.

3. Disconnect Slack in DatAds at any time, and the app is removed from your Slack workspace. The DatAds app only posts messages a user asks for. It doesn't read messages in your Slack workspace. You can test out DatAds with a 14-day free trial, no payment method needed until it ends. About AI: DatAds' Blink AI uses a large language model to provide answers. Like any AI, it can make mistakes and produce inaccurate numbers, summaries or conclusions. Check important results in DatAds before you act on them. The DatAds app doesn't read Slack messages, and no Slack data is used to train AI models.