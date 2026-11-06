Data retention policy
The time period for which DatAds must retain customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. DatAds must retain customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between DatAds and the customer, unless DatAds is required by law or regulation to dispose of data earlier or retain data longer.
Data archiving and removal policy
DatAds must dispose of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with DatAds. DatAds may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. DatAds hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to DatAds use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of DatAds employees should have access to delete customer data. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device re-issuance in accordance with NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1).
Data storage policy
Personnel should be mindful of where to store data based on the degree of classification. Where possible, personnel should observe the principle of least privilege, or sharing only what absolutely needs to be known. For example, there is no need to share restricted data to persons who do not have the need to know. Personnel should be especially mindful when sharing data to external users outside of the company.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure in Germany (EU).
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Google Gemini 3.8 Flash (Blink AI), via the Google Gemini API
LLM retention settings
Google keeps Gemini API prompts and responses only for abuse monitoring, for up to 55 days, and doesn't train on them. DatAds keeps chat history until the customer's workspace is deleted.
LLM data tenancy policy
Paid-tier Gemini API. Each request holds only the asking DatAds workspace's data; customers are never mixed. Google doesn't train on paid-tier API data. Slack messages are never sent to the model.
LLM data residency policy
DatAds stores chat history and customer data on Microsoft Azure in Germany (EU). Gemini API requests are processed by Google as our sub-processor and may be processed outside the EU.