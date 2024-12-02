Mailgun Alerts

Data retention policy
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel:
Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications;
Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.
This data remains stored until the user unsubscribes from the notifications or uninstalls the app from the workspace.
Data archiving and removal policy
We delete the data when running the unsubscribe command for notifications or when uninstalling the app from the workspace.
Data storage policy
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the channel:
Channel IDs where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications;
Workspace ID and the access token to post the notifications.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no