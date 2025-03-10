Daily Puzzles & Games by PuzzleMe

Boost employee engagement with daily puzzles and games using PuzzleMe, a Slack-focused app featuring interactive team games and quizzes for learning, fun and training.
Key Features That Make PuzzleMe a Great Fit for Your Team:
1) Multiple Game Formats
Engage employees every day with a variety of game formats. PuzzleMe offers 15+ game types, including crosswords, sudoku, word search, quizzes, jigsaws, wordle-style game and more.
2) Real-Time Multiplayer Games for Slack
Bring your team together with interactive games built for Slack. Collaborate on crosswords, word searches, jigsaws or compete in fun quiz challenges. Run games based training to reinforce learning, boost participation and make training more interactive.
3) Leaderboards for Team Contests
Motivate employees with PuzzleMe's built-in Slack leaderboards. Track scores, recognise top performers and spark friendly competition. Perfect for contests, events and ongoing team challenges.
4) Capability to Add Images and Videos for more Engaging Games
Enhance learning experiences with images and videos. Add explainer videos to quizzes, include policy visuals or use company-themed visuals to create immersive training and onboarding games directly in Slack.
5) Ready-to-Use Games
Launch daily engagement programs quickly using the Puzzle Feed feature that provides a ready-to-share collection of puzzles, thereby eliminating the need to create custom content from scratch and reduce set-up time.
6) Streaks to Build Habits and Long-Term Engagement
Encourage players to return daily and maintain their puzzle-solving momentum, making the experience even more rewarding.
Why PuzzleMe?
PuzzleMe transforms Slack into the ultimate platform for employee engagement and learning & development. From new-hire onboarding quizzes to ongoing training, compliance refreshers and culture-building activities, PuzzleMe helps multiple teams and functions - especially HR, L&D and Internal Communications - deliver interactive learning experiences where employees already work - Slack.
For more details, refer to the blog - https://amuselabs.com/resources/guides/games-for-slack/
Get Started with PuzzleMe Today!
Turn Slack into a space for learning, competition and team bonding. Install PuzzleMe, create your first game, share on Slack channels and watch your team connect, collaborate and compete.
Contact support@amuselabs.com
for any help.