Daily Puzzles & Games by PuzzleMe

Data retention policy

No personally identifiable information (PII) about any of the workspace users is collected at any point, including but not limited to names, email addresses or any other contact information. Anonymized user IDs provided by Slack are used to match solvers to their puzzle scores and generate leaderboard. These user IDs are stored, only when workspace users start solving a puzzle, by explicitly clicking the ""Get your play link"" button in a puzzle preview block, and opening their personalized solving link. If a workspace user has never clicked on the “Get your play link” button, their user ID is never stored. At the time of app installation, we store the name of the Slack workspace and the Slack user ID of the user who initiated the app installation. Anonymized puzzles play data and service usage logs are stored for up to 3 months. This data is irreversibly anonymized, and it's impossible to retrieve an individual Slack User ID from it.