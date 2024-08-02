Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Kubit retains customer data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes it was collected for. Retention periods are defined based on data classification, business needs, and legal requirements. Data is securely disposed of when no longer required, following documented retention and destruction procedures.

Data archiving and removal policy Kubit applies defined data retention periods based on data classification and business/legal needs. Upon expiration, data is either archived securely or permanently removed. Restricted and confidential data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and securely deleted or destroyed when no longer needed, in accordance with the Data Classification and Handling Policy.

Data storage policy Kubit stores customer data in secure, access-controlled cloud environments such as AWS, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks. All restricted and confidential data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Storage locations and methods follow Kubit’s Data Classification and Handling Policy and Cryptography and Key Management Policy.

Data center location(s) United States, Germany, United Kingdom

Data hosting details Kubit hosts its data in secure cloud infrastructure using services like AWS (e.g., EC2, S3, RDS), Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Databricks. These environments are configured with encryption, access controls, and network protections aligned with industry best practices and compliance requirements.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://security.kubit.ai/subprocessors