Topical's app for Slack brings automated, AI-powered briefings directly into your workspace, keeping your team informed without needing to chase links, skim endless feeds, or manage manual research. Once installed, you choose a topic or area of interest in the Topical dashboard (for example: AI marketing trends, fintech regulations, fitness product launches). Topical’s AI automatically scans trusted sources, filters the latest updates for relevance, and posts a concise weekly bulletin into a Slack channel of your choice. What the app does inside Slack:

- Posts a weekly news bulletin into a selected Slack channel

- Summarises key developments based on your custom topic prompt

- Includes original, unmodified source links so teams can dig deeper

- Highlights the most important developments so teams understand the impact

- Helps teams stay aligned without leaving their normal workflow What triggers messages:

- A scheduled weekly update set in the Topical dashboard

- Any change you make to your topic prompt or configuration will be reflected in the next bulletin What you can configure:

- The topic or area the AI should monitor

- The Slack channel where summaries are posted

- The audience the AI is speaking to (your team) How it integrates with Slack:

Topical uses Slack’s Web API to post formatted bulletin messages into the channel you select during installation. It only posts to the channel you explicitly approve. The app never joins channels or sends messages without your permission. AI disclaimer:

This app uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate and summarise content. AI-generated outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated. Do not rely on AI-generated responses as factual without independent verification, and always review content before sharing or acting on it. Original, unmodified source article links are included in every Slack post for transparency.