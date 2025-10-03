Data retention policy
Topical will retain customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region in accordance with applicable data protection legislation. Data protection is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Data archiving and removal policy
When a customer removes the Topical app, their data will be deleted within 30 days, or sooner on request, in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Customers may also request to keep their Topical account active through a link provided in their email.
Data storage policy
Topical stores customer data in the AWS Ireland (eu-west-1) region. Data is hosted on Amazon Web Services (Cognito and DynamoDB). Storage is governed by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
GPT-5 by OpenAI
LLM retention settings
Topical does not retain customer prompts or LLM responses beyond what is necessary to provide the service (e.g. generating and displaying a Slack bulletin). OpenAI states that data sent via their API is not used to train their models.
LLM data tenancy policy
Topical does not host or train its own LLM. All LLM operations are performed using the OpenAI API. Requests are sent securely from Topical’s servers to OpenAI, and responses are returned to the user.
LLM data residency policy
OpenAI processes data in the United States. Topical does not control the underlying data residency of the OpenAI API, but no customer data is stored outside of OpenAI’s infrastructure other than transient processing.