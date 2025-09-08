Data retention policy
Will Wise retains customer data only for the time necessary to fulfill its intended purpose. By default, message content used for processing (e.g. summarization or classification) is not stored permanently. Configuration settings (e.g. selected LLM model, temperature, token limits) are retained as long as the workspace uses the app.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is not archived. When a workspace removes the app, all associated data is hard-deleted, including API keys, user configurations, and workspace settings. No recovery is possible after deletion.
Data storage policy
Will Wise stores only minimal metadata (e.g. user preferences, model configurations) in encrypted form. No message content from Slack is stored after processing. All data is stored following best practices for encryption at rest and in transit.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted (containerized backend services and encrypted database)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, Gemini 1.5 Flash, GPT-4O, GPT-4 Turbo Preview, GPT-3.5 Turbo
LLM retention settings
LLM interactions are configured to not retain customer data. Prompts and completions are ephemeral and used only for generating responses in real-time.
LLM data tenancy policy
LLMs are used in stateless, request-only mode. No training or fine-tuning is performed on customer inputs. No customer-specific data is retained by the LLM provider.
LLM data residency policy
LLM providers (e.g., OpenAI) store and process data in accordance with their regional policies. No message content is stored on the LLM side after processing.