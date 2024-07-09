Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data. Data is stored up to 24 months

Data archiving and removal policy Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.

Data storage policy Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage. Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service. All data in encrypted at transit and at rest. Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-nn9Zgbcli3BSR6Of_Vp8hTRwpodq9Ae-KP2wLf0uOA/edit?tab=t.0

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice

LLM retention settings LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data

LLM data tenancy policy LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data