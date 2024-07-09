Data retention policy
Robusta Dev LTD has formal retention and disposal procedures in place to guide the secure retention and disposal of company and customer data.
Data is stored up to 24 months
Data archiving and removal policy
Robusta Dev LTD will remove customer's data, as part of the automatic retention procedure, or upon customer request.
Data storage policy
Robusta Dev LTD is SOC2 compliant, and is following security best practices for data storage.
Data is stored in Supabase, a managed PostgreSQL service.
All data in encrypted at transit and at rest.
Daily backups are performed to ensure data integrity and recovery.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
By Default: Azure Open AI - gpt4o. Customer can configure any LLM of his choice
LLM retention settings
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
LLM data tenancy policy
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data
LLM data residency policy
LLM is used only for inference, and is not trained or store any customer data