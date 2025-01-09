Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy MindPeers customers and users may request the deletion of their data from our systems. This policy outlines the provisions for handling such requests and explains the steps involved in processing them. For information regarding data backups and the frequency of backups, please refer to the Data Backup Policy. This policy applies to all data in the possession of MindPeers that has been received from our customers or users. It also covers data collected in relation to MindPeers products or services that are in testing, alpha/beta stages, or part of an early access program. Data Retention: Data will only be retained in our systems as long as there is a valid reason for storing or processing it. MindPeers does not store Slack message data in its backend. Only messages that are tagged with @MindPeers or use the /mindpeers command are processed and actioned. Data Deletion Requests: Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their personal data. These requests must be made directly by the customer or user. Assessment of Requests: Upon receiving a deletion request, assess the authenticity and legitimacy of the request. For example, if a customer has canceled their contract with MindPeers and requests data deletion, we will honor the request. However, a data deletion request from a customer with an active contract is likely invalid, as deleting the data could disrupt ongoing services. Anonymization Option: When deleting personal data, consider anonymizing it instead, where possible, unless it conflicts with local laws or customer contracts. Consultation: If you have any doubts or questions regarding a data deletion request, or if you need clarification about this policy, please contact the Information Security Officer before taking any action. Policy Versioning: Older versions of company policy documents are retained for at least 6 years for reference and auditing purposes. MindPeers staff who violate this policy may face disciplinary action, with consequences tailored to the severity of the violation. Management will assess the seriousness of the offense and determine the appropriate penalty. Possible penalties include a warning (oral or written), suspension, or termination for more serious offenses.

Data archiving and removal policy MindPeers will securely remove customer data upon request to prevent unauthorized access or recovery. This policy outlines the provisions for handling data deletion requests and explains how such requests will be managed. For details on data backups and their frequency, please refer to the Data Backup Policy. This policy applies to all data in the possession of MindPeers that is received from our customers or users. It also includes data collected in relation to MindPeers products or services that are in testing, alpha/beta stages, or part of an early access program. Data will only be retained in our systems as long as there is a valid reason to store or process it. Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their data. Such requests must be made directly by the customer or user. Upon receiving a data deletion request, assess the authenticity and legitimacy of the request. For example, if a customer has canceled their contract with MindPeers and requests deletion of their data, the request should be honored. However, a deletion request from a customer with an active contract may not be valid, as deleting their data could disrupt services. When deleting personal data, consider anonymizing the data instead of complete deletion, unless it conflicts with local laws or customer contracts. If you have any doubts regarding a data deletion request or questions about this policy, please consult the Information Security Officer before taking action. Older versions of company policies are retained for at least 6 years. MindPeers staff who violate this policy may face consequences based on the severity of the violation. Management will evaluate the seriousness of the offense and determine the appropriate action. Penalties may range from a warning (oral or written) to suspension or termination for more severe offenses.

Data storage policy "Personal Data" refers to any information that relates to an identified or identifiable individual. In practice, personal data includes any data that can be linked to an individual, such as a telephone number, credit card number, identification number, account details, number plate, physical appearance, customer ID, or address. This policy outlines the guidelines for securely processing personal data collected by MindPeers, either directly or indirectly, from customers and users of MindPeers’ services. At MindPeers, we adhere to the following data protection principles in how we collect, store, and process personal data: We process personal data lawfully, fairly, and transparently. We collect data for specific, explicit, legitimate, and limited purposes. We ensure data is adequate, relevant, and limited to what is necessary. We take steps to keep data accurate and, where necessary, up to date. We store personal data in a form that allows identification for no longer than necessary. We process data in a way that ensures appropriate security. We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect the personal data we collect and process. These measures are outlined in our Information Security Policy and are designed to provide security appropriate to the risks associated with the data. Depending on business or regulatory requirements, we may also deploy advanced security solutions, such as: Data Leak Prevention (DLP) tools: To monitor and restrict data flow from endpoints to unauthorized systems. Data Masking: To limit access to sensitive data both internally and externally. MindPeers is committed to respecting the rights of data subjects. Below are the key rights that data subjects have regarding their personal data: Right to be informed: The right to be informed about how their personal data is used, in clear and transparent language. Right of access: The right to access personal data held about them. Right to data portability: The right to obtain and transfer personal data in a commonly used electronic format. Right to be forgotten: The right to request the erasure of personal data. Right to rectification: The right to correct inaccurate or incomplete personal data. Right to object: The right to object to the processing of their personal data. Right to restriction of processing: The right to limit the processing of their data under specific circumstances. Rights related to automated decision-making and profiling: The right to avoid decisions based solely on automated processes without human intervention. Right to non-discrimination: The right to not be discriminated against for exercising their rights. The Data Protection Officer (DPO) is responsible for overseeing all data protection initiatives and ensuring compliance with data protection laws across the organization.

Data center location(s) India, United States, Singapore

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no