ThreadPatrol

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Operational metadata (like thread links and recent message identifiers) is automatically deleted from our active database after 90 days via a Time-To-Live (TTL) policy. Error logs are automatically deleted on a rolling basis after approximately 30 days. OAuth installation information is retained only as long as the app is installed in a workspace. Message content is processed ephemerally and is not stored.

Data archiving and removal policy When a user uninstalls the app from their workspace, a process is initiated to permanently delete all associated installation information and operational metadata from our active databases. Data that has a 90-day Time-To-Live (TTL) policy also expires and is removed automatically.

Data storage policy We do not store the content of Slack messages. The application stores only the minimum operational metadata required for functionality, such as OAuth tokens, message timestamps, and channel IDs. All stored data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption (KMS).

Data center location(s) Ireland

Data hosting details Our application and its data are hosted on a serverless architecture using Amazon Web Services (AWS). Data is stored in Amazon DynamoDB tables, and our application logic runs on AWS Lambda functions, ensuring a secure and scalable environment.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://thread-patrol.com/privacy.html

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gemini-2.0-flash-lite-001 model, accessed via Google Cloud Vertex AI

LLM retention settings Input (message content) is sent to Gemini via Vertex AI and processed ephemerally solely to generate suggestions. This data is not used by Google to train or improve their general AI model nor is it retained by Google beyond immediate processing needs

LLM data tenancy policy Data sent to Google Gemini via Vertex AI is processed per API request. Google Cloud's standard data tenancy policies ensure logical data isolation between customers. Thread Patrol relies on these GCP protections