UiPath Autopilot
is an AI companion that
• Features interactive chat, powered by Gen AI
• Understands work context and provides contextual guidance and automation recommendations
• Supports actionable UI to trigger automations with appropriate inputs
• Updates automation run status and summarizes output
• Automates digital paperwork with best-in-class specialized AI models
• Handles bot commands for sign-ins and switching tenantsPrerequisites
User needs to have access to a UiPath Automation Cloud organization and permissions to discover and run unattended automations.Get started
• Start with any prompt (refer 'Sample prompts' section below)
• If you are not connected to UiPath, it will prompt you to log in and then select an organization and tenant.
• If Autopilot detects that you're trying to run an automation, then it'll show you the recommended parameters, along with 2 buttons-
- Run action
: on clicking this button, a popup will open where you'll be able to modify those inputs, in case AI wrongly interprets your inputs from the prompt. Then you can submit the inputs and automation will start processing. You'll also be able to see the progress of the automation till it's completion.
- View in orchestrator
: on clicking this button, you'll be redirected to the automations page in UiPath orchestrator in the browser.
• After automation has executed successfully, you'll see an AI generated summary of the outputs of the automation. You can use the outputs from this summary as pre-context for your next prompt.Sample prompts
• Help me submit a loan (trigger an automation that processes loan applications)
• Analyze my recent meeting recording (trigger an automation that connects to your zoom account, fetches the latest meeting recording and transcribes the content)Supported commands
•
/autopilot help
- Get help on how to use the agent
•
/autopilot logout
- Logout from UiPath Automation Cloud account
•
/autopilot change-tenant
- Switch to a different tenant in the current organization
Note: When using the UiPath Autopilot app integration in Slack, you may interact with UiPath Autopilot's AI-powered features. AI can make mistakes, so always verify the outputs for accuracy. A paid Slack plan is required to use Agent and Assistant view.Contact Us
Send an email to pludevsupport@uipath.com
for any queries, issues or feedback.