Data retention policy
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Data archiving and removal policy
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
Data storage policy
reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws.
Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.
LLM data residency policy
As of now, OpenAI’s services are hosted on Microsoft Azure and AWS infrastructure, primarily in the U.S. Data residency options may be available in collaboration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, which supports certain regional deployments.