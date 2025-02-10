Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Data archiving and removal policy reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

Data storage policy reMarkable is based in Norway, which means we adhere to strict GDPR requirements when it comes to processing personal information. Given that our customers are located worldwide, we also strive to comply with other applicable privacy and data protection laws, such as the UK GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other U.S. state privacy laws. Regardless of your location, you will always receive the same high level of data protection and privacy.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/reMarkable-s-privacy-policy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings As of July 2023, OpenAI does not use API data submitted via its API to train or improve its models. This includes all inputs and outputs from API calls.

LLM data tenancy policy OpenAI's API services operate in a multi-tenant environment. Each customer's data is logically isolated from others through strict access controls and API authentication mechanisms.