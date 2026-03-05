The last pager you'll ever need.
Traditional pagers notify the on-call engineer when something breaks, but the engineer often starts with little context. Vibe OnCall combines reliable paging with AI-assisted incident investigation so responders can begin with a clearer picture of what happened and where to look next.
When an alert fires, Vibe OnCall can collect context from your configured integrations, correlate relevant signals, help create the incident record, and share an incident briefing in Slack. If human attention is needed, Vibe OnCall pages the appropriate responder using your configured routing rules, escalation policies, and notification preferences.
Vibe OnCall supports several incident-response responsibilities:
• Triage — analyzes alerts and available observability context to surface relevant signals and possible causes
• Scribe — records timelines, decisions, and incident updates so important context is not lost
• Commander — helps coordinate the response and stakeholder communications
• Remediation — recommends next steps and supports explicitly authorized actions through configured integrations
The result is a shared incident workspace where responders can review the available context, coordinate decisions, track the timeline, and page additional help when needed.
Use it where your team already works:
In Slack, mention Vibe OnCall or use the /vibe command to ask questions about the current channel and incident context. Vibe OnCall can also post incident updates, summaries, and paging notifications in Slack. The related web and mobile experiences provide access to incidents, alerts, timelines, on-call schedules, and escalation policies.
Example questions include:
• "What are the recent conversations in this channel?"
• "Is anything in this channel related to an incident?"
• "Are any alerts from our connected monitoring tools related to this incident?"
• "Which runbook may be relevant to this issue?"
• "Who should we page for additional help?"
How to install Vibe OnCall:
Sign in at https://app.vibraniumlabs.ai
, then go to Dashboard → Integrations → Slack and select Add to Slack. Installation requires an authenticated Vibranium organization so the OAuth request can be associated with the correct organization and Slack workspace. Incident-listening workflows are configured on the back end by the Vibranium Labs team; contact us to set up or adjust them.
AI-generated content notice:
Vibe OnCall uses generative AI to analyze incident context and generate summaries, root-cause hypotheses, recommendations, and suggested actions. AI-generated responses may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Verify important information independently, and have a qualified engineer review recommendations and actions before applying changes to production.
Vibe OnCall assists incident responders; it does not replace human judgment. Teams remain responsible for validating diagnoses, approving production changes, and following their own operational and security procedures.
Install Vibe OnCall to bring investigation context, incident coordination, and on-call paging together in Slack.