Vibe OnCall

Data deletion request procedure

Vibranium Labs is committed to respecting customer data ownership and privacy. We currently support data deletion requests on a manual basis. If a customer or end user requests deletion of specific data - such as Slack messages, AI-generated summaries, or content ingested from tools like Jira or Datadog, we take the following steps: 1. Verify the request We confirm the request with the appropriate customer admin or stakeholder to ensure it's legitimate and authorized. 2. Identify relevant data We locate all instances of the data across our systems, including: - Application databases (AWS RDS) - File storage (AWS S3) - Embedding storage (Pinecone) 3. Delete data We manually delete the data from all relevant locations, including any derived or vectorized forms (e.g., summaries or embeddings used in AI context). 4. Confirm with customer Once deletion is complete, we send written confirmation to the requester summarizing what was deleted and when. While we don’t yet have an automated or self-serve portal for deletion, we typically fulfill these requests within 5 business days. Customers can submit deletion requests anytime by emailing us at hello@vibraniumlabs.ai. We’re actively building toward more automated controls and plan to formalize our data subject request (DSR) workflows.