Data retention policy
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@forslack.io. Channelytics does not store any personal information.
Data archiving and removal policy
Channelytics provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@forslack.io.
Data storage policy
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. All software systems for hosting and storing data are protected by multi-factor authentication.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
Data hosting company
Heroku
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no