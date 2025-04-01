This AB Tasty integration brings your campaign insights directly to your Slack workspace, making it easier than ever to stay informed and collaborate efficiently. With the AB Tasty integration, you can: :white_check_mark: Subscribe/unsubscribe to campaigns – Get only the updates that matter to you. :white_check_mark: Retrieve campaign results – Access performance data instantly from Slack. :white_check_mark: Check active campaigns – Stay up to date with what’s running. :white_check_mark: Get real-time status updates – Never miss a key change. :white_check_mark: Add the app to any channel – Keep campaign discussions in context with dedicated updates per channel. Who Is It For? This integration is ideal for marketing teams, product managers, and optimization specialists who want to stay informed and engaged. If you want quick access to A/B testing and personalization campaign insights without switching platforms, you’ve found the right integration to propel your digital strategy forward. How It Works :one: Install the app in your Slack workspace

:two: Authenticate with AB Tasty to start managing your campaigns

:three: Subscribe to campaigns and receive automatic notifications in your channel of choice

:four: Ask the app for a dedicated campaign state or active campaigns anytime About AB Tasty At AB Tasty, we’re your partner for pushing great ideas even further through optimization. We achieve this by empowering brands to build better experiences using personalization, experimentation, recommendations, merchandising, and the market’s only emotions based segmentation solution. Our all-in-one platform offers web and API solutions for a unified approach to creating seamless experiences. We are a trusted partner in optimization and innovation to over 1,000 brands including Kering, McDonald’s, Ulta Beauty, L’Oreal, Disneyland Paris, LVMH, and many others. Our global team of experts is what sets us apart with an unmatched customer-first mindset embedded into company culture.