Data retention policy
ABTasty shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal team, may determine retention periods for their data.
Retention periods are as follows:
Customer Data: this data is kept for the duration of the contract.
Anonymous Information: this data is kept for 25 months.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customer data is deleted at the end of the contract: customers have 30 days after the end of the contract to recover their data.
Anonymous information is deleted 25 months after collection.
At end-of-life, workstation hard disks are securely stored, then destroyed by a specialized company that produces a certificate of deletion.
Data storage policy
All personal data handled by AB Tasty is securely hosted within the EU.
Robust security protocols are continuously applied to ensure data protection and compliance with GDPR and relevant standards.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Aurora Server
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no