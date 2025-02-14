Enzzo shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory orcontractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of orarchived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for theirdata. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be deleted or de-identified as soon as it no longer hasa business use.

Data archiving and removal policy

Users have the right to request the deletion of their data, subject to any prevailing legal or regulatory obligations on the part of Enzzo. Data classified as restricted or confidential shall be securely deleted when no longer needed. Enzzo shall assess the data and disposal practices of third-party vendors in accordance with the Third-Party Management Policy. Only third-parties who meet Enzzo requirements for secure data disposalshall be used for storage and processing of restricted or confidential data. Enzzo shall ensure that all restricted and confidential data is securely deleted from company devices prior to, or at the time of, disposal. Confidential and Restricted hardcopy materials shall be shredded or otherwise disposed of using a secure method. Personally identifiable information (PII) shall be collected, used and retained only for as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose. PII shall be securely deleted and disposed of following contract termination in accordance with company policy, contractual commitments and all relevant laws and regulations. PII shall also be deleted in response to a verified request from a consumer ordata subject, where the company does not have a legitimate business interest or other legal obligation to retain the data. If you would like to request your data be deleted, please contact info@enzzo.ai and include the email address used with your account and request details.