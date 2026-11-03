Data retention policy
We do not store email addresses, message content, IP addresses, or analytics that identify individual users. We store workspace & account identifiers while integration is active and authentication credentials until access is revoked by your organization. Diagnostic logs are stored for up to 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can email us at support@phoenixincidents.com at any time to delete your data. We do not archive your logs or data.
Data storage policy
Phoenix Incident Management minimizes data storage and encrypts only data deemed sensitive or security-relevant. Non-sensitive configuration metadata (e.g. field IDs, service slugs) is stored in plaintext. All customer data is partitioned per tenant and deleted on disconnect.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Cloudflare in the USA. Personal or "secret" data is encrypted at rest and all data is encrypted in transit via TLS.
Data hosting company
Cloudflare
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no