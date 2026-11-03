Phoenix Incidents drives the full incident lifecycle directly inside Jira—from initial alert to resolution, guided RCAs, and automated follow-ups. This Slack app is the essential bridge that brings that power into your team's daily chat workflows, keeping everyone aligned without context switching. Key Features:

Synchronized Incident Channels: Automatically spin up dedicated Slack channels tied directly to your Jira incident records. Real-Time Notifications & Audience Routing: Keep the right responders notified with targeted alerts and a shared timeline that updates in real time. AI-Powered Lifecycle Management: Go from chaotic real-time response to seamless, AI-driven post-mortems and Jira-native follow-up tasks without losing momentum. Unified Timelines: Capture crucial chat decisions and timeline events automatically back into your Jira source of truth. Bring your dev ops, SREs, and communications teams into a single, streamlined response environment. Turn chaos into order with Phoenix and Slack. Please note: This is a companion app. You must install the Phoenix Incidents app in Jira before connecting it to your Slack workspace. AI disclaimer: The /phoenix recap command and the "Suggest with AI" option in the status update dialog use a large language model (OpenAI) to generate text from your incident channel and Jira data. AI-generated content can be inaccurate or incomplete. Always review it before relying on it or posting it. These features are available on the paid plan only.