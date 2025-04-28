Tacos & Trivia, Games & GIFs

Play fun games, ace trivia, share GIFs, and bond with teammates
Looking to bring more :tada: fun at work without the awkward forced bonding?Tacos & Trivia
is a super-fun Slack app that helps teams connect with minimal effort and maximum joy :taco::sparkles:
Whether you’re looking to enhance team building
, spice up your virtual office, or break the ice with your coworkers, this app is the perfect app for you! Whether you're a trivia nerd or a GIPHY lover looking to add Tenor-powered GIFs to your Slack workspace, this app delivers:
:taco: Daily Slack games
:taco: Quirky icebreaker questions
:taco: Sports, TV Shows and Movies Trivia
:taco: Async, Zoom-free fun with Tenor GIFs
, emojis, and laughs!
No awkward meetings. No boring threads. Just engaging, quick games that make work feel lighter :rocket:
:joystick: Games You’ll Love:
:brain: Trivia
– Timed & Async
:calendar: Weekly Games
– Moji Mondays, Trivia Tuesdays, Watercooler Wednesdays, Trick or Trivia Thursdays, Find the Place Fridays (think GeoGuessr lite)
:thinking_face: Would You Rather
:ice_cube: Icebreakers
:abc: Longest Word
:smile: GIFs
:video_game: 2-Player Games
– PokeTypes, Odds & Evens, Rock Paper Scissors
:sparkles: Features That Make It Awesome:
:trophy: Team Leaderboard
:calendar: Game Scheduler
:gear: Admin Controls
:stopwatch: Timed & Untimed Modes
:house: Built natively inside Slack
With Tacos & Trivia
, your team can:
1. Build an awesome :handshake: team culture
2. Add joy to :spiral_calendar_pad: everyday work
3. Bond effortlessly across :globe_with_meridians: time zones
4. Celebrate moments like :coffee: coffee chats, :doughnut: Donut breaks, and virtual hangouts
Have questions or feedback?
Visit our website
for pricing or more info, or email us at hello@tacosandtrivia.com