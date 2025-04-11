Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We store minimal user and message data required for core functionality. User info (e.g., user ID, email) is stored securely and removed upon uninstallation or request. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Data archiving and removal policy Users may request deletion of their personal data by contacting us at hello@adeption.io. Upon receiving and verifying the request, we will process the deletion in accordance with our data retention and privacy policies. Inactive data is securely archived with encryption and restricted access, while sensitive or obsolete data is permanently deleted using secure methods and documented procedures. Special handling is applied to sensitive or legally protected data.

Data storage policy The Data Storage Policy outlines secure and consistent practices for storing data at Adeption, covering digital and physical data. It specifies approved storage locations, access controls, encryption methods, and backup requirements.

Data center location(s) Ireland, Netherlands

Data hosting details Cloud services

Data hosting company Microsoft Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://drive.google.com/file/d/186qKfRyVQtQO2D8oFgzog9WaBFAPrBAW/view

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT 4-o

LLM retention settings We prioritize no data retention for LLM tools and prohibit use of customer data for model training. Any necessary temporary storage must be controlled, region-specific, and aligned with Adeption's policies.

LLM data tenancy policy We ensure data privacy, security, and legal compliance when using LLMs. We maintain ownership of all inputs and outputs, prioritize platforms with zero retention or single-tenant setups, and adhere to data residency laws.